Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, an intense drama, or something lighter to unwind with, OTT platforms have plenty of options lined up. From stories packed with suspense and mystery to films that offer a more easy-going watch, here’s a list of movies you can catch on popular OTT platforms.

‘Ananthan Kaadu’

Set against the backdrop of political unrest in the 1990s, ‘Ananthan Kaadu’ follows four former enforcers as they attempt to rebuild their lives through music. However, their lingering ties to powerful political structures, along with the violent pasts they are trying to leave behind, continue to catch up with them. The film features Arya, Indrans, Sunil and Nikhila Vimal in prominent roles.

Streaming on Manorama Max, Prime Video

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‘Pagida Kali’

What begins as a localised search for a missing child soon escalates into a much larger investigation involving 26 children who have vanished across Kerala. Shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro Max, this suspense thriller stars Tito Wilson, Devasoorya Muralidharan and Amal Suresh in key roles.

Streaming on Manorama Max

‘Gandhari’

The film follows a blind mother who embarks on a determined fight to rescue her daughter, who has been trapped in human trafficking. The story explores her struggle to overcome the challenges posed by her disability as she sets out to bring her daughter back to safety. Gandhari also features BaniIshwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, among others.

Streaming on Netflix

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‘Unmadham’

Directed by Shahi Kabir, ‘Unmadham’ revolves around a police officer who aspires to become a screenwriter. The film explores his struggle to balance his ambitions with the demands of his profession and responsibilities in his personal life. The cast includes Likomol Jose, Kottayam Nazeer, and Sudheesh, among others.

Streaming on SonyLiv