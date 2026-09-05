For years, several Malayalam films have struggled to find a life beyond the theatrical window, with many remaining on the shelf for months or even years because they fail to secure an OTT deal. In a bid to address this problem and create an alternative avenue for producers, the Kerala Film Chamber is launching ‘My Talkies’, a new OTT platform that aims to give films of all kinds a space to reach audiences.

According to Kerala Film Chamber president Anil Thomas, the platform is being conceived as a long-term support system for producers, particularly those whose films are overlooked by mainstream OTT platforms. “OTT platforms typically procure films based on a grading system. However, these days, even movies with well-known artists often fail to secure deals, leaving producers—who have invested lakhs or crores—struggling to find an audience. ‘My Talkies’ is designed to end this cycle and offer a meaningful platform for these films,” he says

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Not a competitor to CSpace

Would ‘My Talkies’ compete with CSpace, the OTT platform launched by the Kerala government? Anil says there is no such intention. According to him, CSpace was conceived as a non-commercial platform where viewers could watch films without paying for individual titles. ‘My Talkies’, on the other hand, will follow a pay-per-view model, similar to the commercial model adopted by several OTT platforms.

“We will begin this in November, and the final work is currently underway. We are 100 per cent sure that it will benefit all those who are members of the Malayalam film industry under the Kerala Film Chamber. We have the support of all the associations in this regard,” he says.

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The platform is also expected to maintain the standard 42-day theatrical window before a film becomes available on OTT. However, Anil says producers could have some flexibility if their films are not performing in theatres. “If producers find that a film is underperforming in theatres, they have the option to withdraw it early and make it available on our platform. However, it must still meet the 28-day minimum theatrical run, as certain procedures must be completed before the film can be streamed,” he says.

The proposal has also found support among some exhibitors, who, according to Anil, recognise that certain films continue to occupy screens despite failing to attract audiences.

A platform for every film?

Actor Shwetha Menon is among those who have expressed support for the initiative, particularly because she believes it could create more opportunities for actors and filmmakers. Shwetha told ANI that she does not agree with the idea of grading films, adding that a film is a film

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The launch of ‘My Talkies’ comes at a time when Malayalam cinema is looking for ways to address the widening gap between film production and the availability of OTT slots. While the platform could offer producers an additional avenue to monetise films that struggle to secure conventional digital deals, questions remain over how sustainable the model will be and whether pay-per-view can generate meaningful returns for producers.