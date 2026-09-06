Girish AD's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' is finding an audience beyond Kerala, with its Tamil and Telugu versions receiving a positive response following their recent theatrical release.

The film has now caught the attention of actor Kamal Haasan, who watched it and subsequently reached out to the team to congratulate them. He also met the director, producers and cast and spoke at length about the film and its subject. According to the team, Kamal particularly appreciated their decision to take the family entertainer to audiences in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu-speaking regions.

The meeting was facilitated by Future Runup Films, which is handling the film's theatrical distribution in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The distributor has also partnered with Telugu production and distribution company Mythri Movie Makers for the film's Telugu release.

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'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', backed by Bhavana Studios and directed by Girish AD, has already emerged as a major success in Malayalam. Its performance in other language markets has now added another dimension to the film's theatrical run, as Malayalam films continue to find wider audiences outside Kerala. The makers are looking to build on the momentum by expanding the film's release to more theatres outside Kerala in the coming days.