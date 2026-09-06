Mammootty's mysterious character in Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film 'OM' is set to be unveiled on September 7, which also happens to be the Malayalam superstar's birthday. The makers appear to be making the occasion even more special for his fans with a first-look reveal from the film. A new poster announcing the reveal features the line, “Big M arrives on 7th September.” It also carries the intriguing phrase “Siya Entry awaits”, but offers no clues about what it means or how it connects to Mammootty's character. With his appearance still under wraps, the birthday reveal is likely to give fans their first glimpse of what he brings to the film.

'OM' is particularly significant as it brings Mammootty and Dhanush together for their first major collaboration in Tamil cinema. Their previous association came in 'Proprietors: Kammath and Kammath', which featured Dhanush in a brief cameo during his Malayalam debut.

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Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Ezhil Arasu is the cinematographer. R Kalaivanan is handling the editing.

The technical crew also includes production designer Rajeevan, art director A Pannerselvam, action choreographer Yannick Ben and dance choreographer Sandy Master. 'OM' is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 16.