Actor Samvritha Sunil is making her return to Malayalam cinema after a long hiatus. She will headline an upcoming film directed by Shahid Arafath, whose previous directorial outing was the 2023 film 'Thankam'. The new project had its switch-on and pooja ceremonies on Tuesday.

The film, which is yet to receive an official title, is being produced jointly by Sreejith K S of Navarasa Films and Kaarthekeyan S of Stone Bench Studios. Tentatively referred to as Navarasa Production No. 3, the project marks another collaboration between the two production houses after last year's horror-comedy 'Prakambanam'.

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Samvritha will be joined by Dileesh Pothan and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren in key roles. Jibin Gopinath, Abhijith Suresh, Aswathy Manoharan, Riyaz Khan and Sruthy Jayan are also part of the cast in pivotal supporting roles.