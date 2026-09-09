Kavya Madhavan and Dileep have joined the latest 80s-inspired trend sweeping social media, giving fans a glimpse of what the Malayalam cinema couple might have looked like decades ago.

Kavya shared a series of photographs featuring the couple in a distinctly retro avatar. With curly hairstyles, bold outfits, vintage makeup and warm tones, the images recreate the look and feel of old analogue photographs. The couple are also seen posing against vintage-style backdrops that add to the nostalgic aesthetic.

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“Taking it back to the 80s...” Kavya wrote while sharing the pictures. The photographs quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom took to the comments to compliment the couple. Several users also expressed their happiness at seeing Kavya and Dileep embrace the popular trend.

The 80s retro aesthetic has recently taken social media by storm, with celebrities and politicians among those recreating old-school looks using AI-generated images. The trend draws heavily from the visual language of photographs from the era, including film grain, warm colour tones, vintage hairstyles and classic fashion.

Bell-bottom trousers, printed shirts, sarees and other period-inspired outfits are often paired with backgrounds resembling old homes and photo studios. The result is designed to make a contemporary photograph appear as though it was captured several decades ago.

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Many users are creating these images by uploading their photographs to ChatGPT and entering detailed prompts describing the desired era, clothing, hairstyles, lighting and camera effects. Elements such as analogue film grain and warm tones are then used to give the final image an authentic vintage appearance.