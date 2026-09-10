Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The Onam release, which has emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year, is now closing in on the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.

Amid the film’s continued run in theatres, the makers have released a second trailer titled ‘Encore’, offering audiences another glimpse into the world of the film and its much-loved characters.

Directed by Girish A D and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner, ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ continues to attract both families and younger audiences to theatres.

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Much of the film’s appeal lies in the chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. Nivin plays Justin, while Mamitha essays Ashley, with their camaraderie and the film’s comedy tracks featuring prominently in the new trailer.

Released during the Onam season, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark and is now rapidly approaching the ₹300 crore mark globally, according to the makers. Its Tamil and Telugu versions have also found an audience beyond Kerala, while the film has received a strong response in overseas markets.

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The success marks a major comeback for Nivin Pauly, with ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ emerging as the biggest hit of his career. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Meenakshi Raveendran.