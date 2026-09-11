The weekend brings a fresh batch of releases across Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, with streaming platforms offering everything from family dramas and supernatural thrillers to historical stories and light-hearted entertainers. If you’re looking for something new to watch, here are the films and series arriving on OTT this week.

Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ is making its digital debut. ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman who has chosen to stay away from marriage. Despite being in his 40s, Sanjay is comfortable with the life he has built for himself, living with his mother and keeping things firmly under his control. His routine, however, begins to change after a baby comes into his life. Mamitha Baiju plays Maddy Jay, whose arrival further complicates Sanjay’s carefully structured existence. The relationship that develops between the two forms a key part of the story.

Streaming on Netflix from September 11.

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Varavu (Malayalam)

Shaji Kailas returns with a family drama led by Joju George, who plays Paulson, better known as Polachan. The cast also includes Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Murali Gopy, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Viswanath and Bobby Kurian. At the centre of the story is Willi, the youngest member of Polachan’s family, whose disappearance four years ago has remained an unresolved chapter in their lives. With Daisy, Polachan’s sister, about to leave for Italy, the siblings make one last attempt to track him down.

Polachan, who has spent years away from his native high-range town, returns home expecting to stay only briefly. Instead, the search for Willi forces him to confront people, memories and issues he had left behind, turning his homecoming into something far more complicated than he anticipated.

Streaming on ZEE5 from September 11.

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Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot (Hindi)

A missing-person investigation takes an eerie turn when neuropsychologist Alisha ‘Ali’ Nigam, played by Asha Negi, is drawn into a series of unexplained supernatural events. A firm believer in science, Ali is determined to find her father and refuses to accept paranormal explanations for his disappearance.

Her search leads her to Baba, portrayed by Vishal Vashishtha, the police officer handling her case. Despite their vastly different approaches, the two join forces as they uncover a disturbing connection between Ali’s missing father and 40 spirits believed to be trapped in a state of unrest. Rooted in the folklore of Central India, the thriller blends a traditional supernatural mystery with a modern investigation.

Streaming on JioHotstar from September 11.

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Prince of Mollywood (Malayalam)

Firoz, played by Dain Davis, has his sights set on the Malayalam film industry and is convinced that stardom is within his reach. Brimming with confidence and an unmistakable larger-than-life personality, he is determined to pursue acting despite strong opposition from his wealthy father, who refuses to support his career choice. The clash between Firoz’s ambitions and his father’s expectations forms the crux of the story. Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Vidya Vijaykumar, Fukru and Aswin Vijayan are also part of the cast.

Streaming on JioHotstar from September 11.

The Revolutionaries (Hindi)

Nikkhil Advani’s latest series revisits a lesser-known chapter of India’s freedom struggle, inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. It follows four young revolutionaries who embrace armed resistance against British rule in the years following the 1857 uprising.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11.