Actor Preity Zinta, currently in Mumbai promoting her film ‘Vibe’, spoke about the intense pressure faced by today’s actors. She highlighted how the rise of paparazzi culture and the invasive nature of social media have placed modern actors under much harsher scrutiny than in previous years. In the upcoming spy comedy, Preity stars alongside Kunal Kemmu, taking on the quirky role of Madam H, who recruits and trains two hapless friends for a high-stakes secret mission.

The film arrives in theatres just weeks after the release of her Partition drama ‘Batwara 1947’ with Sunny Deol. The actor, who is currently settled in the US, was asked by PTI, about the biggest cultural shock she felt when she made her comeback to movies. For Preity Zinta, the biggest cultural shock isn’t the movies themselves, but everything that surrounds them, particularly the paparazzi and the invasiveness of social media.

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“Earlier, we just had to act when we went on set and finish. Here, how you dress is important, your airport look is important. If you’re sad, you have to be fashionably sad, or if you’re happy, you have to be fashionably happy,” she said in an interview, according to PTI.

Preity also spoke about the importance of staying informed about everything happening in the country, as actors are often expected to respond to questions from the media. She acknowledged the immense pressure actors face today, particularly the expectation to look their best at all times. “The job is not limited to just the set; it’s the optics around the set, and then you’re supposed to look amazing,” Preity told PTI in an interview.

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Produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under their production banner Drongo Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, ‘Vibe’ will be out in cinemas on September 18. Kunal also stars in the movie alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.