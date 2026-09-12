Actor Sreenath Bhasi has revealed that he and his wife separated in 2024. The actor also said that he is currently living with his parents following the divorce.

Bhasi opened up about his personal life while speaking on the YouTube channel FTQ with Rekha Menon as part of the promotions for his upcoming film ‘Avarachan and Sons’.

The actor said he has been staying with his parents since the separation. He recalled having arguments with his father at home and going upstairs, sometimes telling his parents that they could no longer live together and that things would not work out.

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However, Bhasi said such moments also made him realise how difficult it was to be without his parents. He described the experience as extremely difficult and said he is now trying to enjoy the present moment.

Bhasi also spoke about keeping his parents engaged by getting them koi fish and a dog. Sreenath Bhasi married Reetu Zachariah, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, in 2016. The two met when Bhasi was working as a VJ and hosting programmes and eventually became friends. They got married after being friends for ten years.