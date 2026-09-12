Veteran Malayalam actor Urvashi had the audience in splits at a promotional event for her upcoming film ‘Aasha’ after she playfully questioned the anchor for addressing the gathering in English. Urvashi was sharing the stage with co-stars Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi and director of the film when she interrupted the proceedings to ask why the introductions were being done in English when the event was being held in Kerala.

In her characteristic humorous style, Urvashi compared the use of English to tempering mustard seeds, asking the anchor why she was “tempering mustard seeds in English” when everyone present was Malayali.

Urvashi initially assumed that the anchor had switched to English because Aishwarya Lekshmi had arrived from Chennai after a busy schedule. But when the anchor continued in English while introducing Urvashi, the veteran actor jokingly asked why nobody was stepping in to “save” her from the English.

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The anchor, Daksha Raveendranath, took the comment sportingly and apologised to Urvashi, addressing her as ‘chechi’. Urvashi immediately clarified that she had no intention of offending her.

The actor explained that her point was simply that people should use their mother tongue when speaking in their own land, especially when addressing a local audience, as it allows everyone to understand what is being said clearly.

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Daksha later shared a video of the exchange on Instagram with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “No one needs to send me to space. I have packed my bags myself.”

The clip soon found its way across social media, with viewers praising both women for the lighthearted exchange. Many particularly appreciated Daksha’s sporting response, while others noted that Urvashi’s comment was not a criticism of English itself, but a reminder about the importance of using Malayalam when communicating with a predominantly Malayali audience.