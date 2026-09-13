Actor Aju Varghese has shared an emotional note congratulating his close friend Nivin Pauly after ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ emerged as an industry hit.

Aju, who has been a close friend and collaborator of Nivin for years, said the actor had reclaimed something he had lost after patiently navigating the struggles, highs and lows of his career. He shared a picture of Nivin as Nithin Molly, the superstar character he played in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’.

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“Congratulations on earning something you missed years back with patience, along with the struggles, all the ups and downs and all the harsh critics, with a pleasant smile. You’re inspiring! Here’s to many more,” Aju wrote, tagging Nivin.

The actor also recalled a conversation with Vineeth Sreenivasan while they were working on ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. Aju said the picture reminded him of Vineeth’s vision for a scene in which a placard reading ‘Nithin Mollywood’ was placed alongside Nithin Molly.

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“After narrating the scene, he told me, ‘This will happen real soon, very soon,’” Aju recalled.

In ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, Nivin played Nithin Molly, a superstar who goes through a difficult phase in his career after a string of failures. The character was also a playful spoof of Nivin’s own star image and some of his popular roles.

The parallel is particularly striking now, with Nivin scoring a major success with ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ after a challenging phase at the box office. The film’s industry-hit status marks a significant turnaround for the actor, echoing the comeback of Nithin Molly in ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’.