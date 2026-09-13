Priyadarshan’s beloved 1994 classic ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, is set to return to theatres on October 1. Matinee Now, which is handling the film’s restoration, announced the rerelease date.

More than three decades after its original theatrical run, the film will be presented in an upgraded 4K Dolby Atmos format, giving a new generation an opportunity to experience one of Malayalam cinema’s most enduring favourites on the big screen.

Set against a rustic village backdrop, ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’ follows Manavalan (Mohanlal), a carefree and impulsive man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Karthumbi (Shobana). What begins as a romantic pursuit gradually gets tangled up with mistaken identities, family conflicts and comic situations. The film’s blend of romance, humour, music and rural charm helped make it a major success upon release.

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The film also featured a memorable ensemble cast, including Nedumudi Venu, Pappu, Sreenivasan, Sukumari, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and KPAC Lalitha. Cinematography was handled by KV Anand, while the songs became an important part of the film’s lasting appeal and continue to be popular decades later.

For its theatrical return, ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’ has undergone an extensive restoration process. The original 35mm print was scanned in 4K, while the music and sound have been recreated and mixed in Dolby Atmos.

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According to Matinee Now, the restoration has been carried out without altering the original film. The aim, the company said, is to preserve the film while presenting it with improved picture and sound quality, as close as possible to the way Priyadarshan and his team originally intended.

‘Thenmavin Kombathu’ will hit theatres on October 1 in its restored 4K Dolby Atmos version.