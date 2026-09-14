After ‘Bhoothakaalam’ and ‘Dies Irae’, Rahul Sadasivan is back with another horror outing. His latest, ‘Odiyan,’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, has gone on floors following its pooja ceremony on Monday. Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Supriya Menon, Rahul Sadasivan and Mallika Sukumaran attended the ceremony at Anchumana temple in Kochi. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions. It also marks Dharma Productions’ first Malayalam venture.

Billed as a horror thriller, ‘Odiyan’ is being made in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Rahul has also penned the screenplay. “The battle between truth and illusion” is the film’s tagline. Christo Xavier is composing the music, while T D Ramakrishnan has penned the dialogues. Prithviraj has a 10-day shooting schedule for the film, while Manju will shoot for 15 days.

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The title may ring a bell with Malayalam film buffs. Mohanlal previously headlined a film titled Odiyan, directed by V A Shrikumar Menon and scripted by Harikrishnan. Released in 2018, it too featured Manju Warrier as the female lead. As per reports, Prithviraj is expected to shoot for the film for 10-12 days, while Manju Warrier’s portions will be filmed for 15 days as part of the first schedule.