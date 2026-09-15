It was a closely fought race at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, with two of television’s biggest contenders emerging on top. Apple TV+’s genre-bending comedy-horror series ‘Widow’s Bay’ claimed six honours from its 19 nominations, including the coveted comedy prize, while medical drama ‘The Pitt’ followed up its 22 nominations with a second consecutive win for Outstanding Drama Series.

‘Widow’s Bay’ overcame the final season of previous winner ‘Hacks’ to earn the comedy prize. ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart won her fifth Emmy for portraying tenacious stand-up comic Deborah Vance, and Matthew Rhys became the first person to win two lead acting honors at the same ceremony, including one for his role as a small-town mayor on ‘Widow's Bay.’

'Widow's Bay' cast with the Emmy Awards. Photo: Reuters/ Mike Blake

Jean’s accolade made her the first performer to win the Emmy for best comedy actress for every season of a show's run. "What a ride this has been!" Jean said on stage after thanking the creators of the HBO Max show, according to Reuters. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won best comedy actress for six of the seven seasons of ‘Veep,’ is the only woman to come close to Jean's milestone.

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Tensions in tinseltown

The Emmys offered a rare night of celebration as Hollywood grapples with production cutbacks, anxiety over artificial intelligence and the proposed Paramount Skydance purchase of HBO owner Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that has divided the industry and faces legal challenges, as per Reuters.

Winners largely avoided potentially divisive topics in their acceptance speeches and stuck to thanking their families and co-stars. ‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle said it felt ‘overwhelming’ to land his second straight Emmy for playing Dr. Robby’ Robinavitch on the medical drama set in a Pittsburgh trauma center.

R Scott Gemmill accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series for 'The Pitt'. Photo: Mario Anzuoni

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Describing himself as a ‘Hollywood kid,’ Noah told the Emmy audience, "This is the only club I've ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me." Rhys claimed awards for best comedy actor for ‘Widow's Bay’ and for best actor in a limited series for the Netflix psychological thriller ‘The Beast in Me.’

In other awards, ‘Widow's Bay’ star Stephen Root upset favorite Harrison Ford of ‘Shrinking’ for best supporting actor in a comedy. ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ which was canceled by CBS and aired its final episode this year, won best variety series.

Murder mystery ‘DTF St. Louis’ won best limited series

Best drama actress went to Rhea Seehorn, who plays a misanthropic woman at war with an unfailingly kind alien hive mind on the new Apple TV series ‘Pluribus.’ It was her first Emmy win. Rhea addressed her fellow nominees, including ‘The Diplomat’ star Keri Russell and Zendaya of ‘Euphoria,’ with a quote from the feminist activist Gloria Steinem, who died this month aged 92. "We are linked, not ranked. I feel that way about all you women," Rhea said.

Emmy winners are chosen by the more than 27,000 writers, directors, performers, producers and craftspeople in the Television Academy.