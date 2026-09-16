New Delhi: Veteran actor Anant Nag, known for his work in Hindi and Kannada cinema, will be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old actor has appeared in more than 250 films over a five-decade career. He is also a noted theatre artiste and has featured in acclaimed films including 'Minchina Ota', 'Hamsageethe', 'Ankur' and 'Manthan'.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, will be presented to Nag at the National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nag, praising his versatility and the depth and authenticity of his performances, particularly in Kannada cinema.

“For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Press Information Bureau said the award was announced on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee in recognition of Nag’s contribution to Indian cinema and his illustrious career.

(With PTI inputs)