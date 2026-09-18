The much-anticipated Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal-starrer ‘Dhoomakethu’ is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on September 25. The makers have now unveiled the film’s trailer, offering a glimpse into its intriguing time-travel premise and the world it explores. Directed by Sudhi Maddison, who previously helmed the hit ‘Neymar’, the film is backed by the team behind ‘Sookshmadarshini’.

The film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi and Siddharth Bharathan in key roles. Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya have produced the film under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House, with Sonny and Manu credited as the screenwriters.

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‘Dhoomakethu’ has been generating buzz even ahead of its release. Its first-look poster, unveiled earlier, received a warm response, particularly for its underwater sequences—an unusual visual element in Malayalam cinema. The songs released so far have also caught the attention of audiences online, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Distribution: Bhavana Release, Cinematography: Jinto George, Editor: Vivek Harshan, Music Direction: Ankit Menon, Production Designer: Ouseph John, Audiography: Ranganath Ravee, Costumes: Mashar Hamsa, Makeup: R. G. Wayanadan, Production Controller: Antony Thomas, Stunts: Steven Kumar, Casting Director: Benoy Nambala, Chief Associate Director: Boby Sathyaseelan, Finance Controller: Shoukath Kallus, Sound Mix: Vishnu Sujathan, Design: YellowTooths, Stills: Serene Babu, Promo Stills: Vishnu Thandassery, Rohit K. Suresh, Associate Directors: Nishanth S. Pillai, Vasudevan V. U., DI: Color Planet Studios, VFX: Pictorial VFX, Prolab VFX.