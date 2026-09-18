Wondering what to watch this weekend? From a Malayalam drama marking Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut to the latest instalment of Netflix’s popular anthology series, here are some titles to add to your OTT watchlist.

‘Mayamma’

A Pulluva girl named Mayamma lived by singing Navoru and Pulluvan songs in front of snake idols at temples and kavus. She falls in love with Jayanthan Namboothiri after meeting him at a temple. The film directed by Ramesh Kumar Koramangalam is headlined by Ankhitha Vinod and features Arun Unni, Viji Thampi, Jayan Cherthala.

Streaming on Manorama Max

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‘Thudakkam’

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, ‘Thudakkam’ marks the acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal, who plays Meenu, an enthusiastic young woman living with her elderly father. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she goes missing, leaving her small world in a state of panic. The film is Jude Anthany Joseph’s latest outing following the success of films such as ‘2018’ and ‘Sara’s’. Vismaya’s debut has also made the film a notable addition to this week’s Malayalam releases.

Streaming on Prime Video

‘Lust Stories 3’

The popular anthology returns with its third instalment, once again exploring love, relationships, intimacy and desire through four interconnected stories. The anthology features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Varma. While the first instalment received widespread attention and acclaim, the second edition drew mixed reviews. ‘Lust Stories 3’ brings together new pairings and fresh stories as it continues the franchise’s exploration of modern relationships.

Streaming on: Netflix

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‘Irumudi’

Starring Ravi Teja, Nakshathra C M, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Sai Kumar, ‘Irumudi’ follows a family dealing with the struggles of an alcoholic father and the challenges faced by his daughter. As she navigates her difficult circumstances, her devotion to Ayyappa Swamy becomes a source of hope as she searches for redemption and a way forward. The film combines family drama with themes of faith, struggle and resilience.

Streaming on Netflix