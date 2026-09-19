The first character teaser of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer 2', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been released, introducing Suraj Venjaramoodu as one of the film's villains. The teaser features Suraj stepping out of a car while smoking a cigar, accompanied by Anirudh Ravichander's powerful theme music. The video has already crossed 3 million views.

Suraj's character appears to be part of the film's antagonist lineup. The sequel also features several prominent Malayalam actors, including Hakim Shajahan, Kottayam Nazeer, Mirnaa, Sujith Shanker, Sunil Sugatha, Shamna Kasim and Rajesh Madhavan.

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Vijay Karthik Kannan is the cinematographer, while Anirudh returns as the composer. 'Jailer 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15.

Rajinikanth played the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in 'Jailer', which was released in 2023. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film emerged as a major commercial success, grossing more than ₹600 crore worldwide.

The sequel brings together another ensemble cast, with Mohanlal, Shivaraj Kumar, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Reshma Rajan and Jackie Shroff among those featuring in the film.

With the return of Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian and a fresh set of characters, 'Jailer 2' is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year.