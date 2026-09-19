After delivering back-to-back box-office successes with ‘Premalu’ and ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, Bhavana Studios has announced its next venture. Titled ‘Picnic’, the upcoming Malayalam film marks the directorial debut of Kiran Josey, who previously co-wrote both films, and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on January 14, 2027.

Starring Sandeep Pradeep, known for his performances in ‘Padakkalam’, ‘Falimy’ and ‘Eko’, ‘Picnic’ is touted as a family entertainer. Kiran Josey has co-written the film with Anuraj OB. Indrajith Sukumaran, Dileesh Pothan, Sujin Sreedharan, Akshatha Ajith and Reshma Jose, among others, are also part of the writing team. Bhavana Studios is backed by Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran and Fahadh Faasil. The production house previously delivered the blockbuster ‘Premalu’, which grossed ₹136 crore worldwide, and ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which crossed ₹300 crore worldwide and emerged as a major Malayalam industry success, according to recent reports.

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‘Picnic’ also brings together an experienced technical crew. Adarsh Sadanandan is the cinematographer, while Sanath Sivaraj handles the editing. Govind Vasantha is the music composer, with Vivek Kalathil as production designer. Ashish Nambiar is in charge of costumes and Ronex Xavier of makeup, while Suhail Koya has penned the lyrics.

Shankaran K S and K C Siddharthan are handling sound design, with Vishnu Sujathan overseeing the final mix. Benny Kattappana and Jose Vijay serve as executive producers, while Jamsheer Purakkattiri is the production controller and Aneesh George the chief associate director.

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The film’s VFX is handled by Egwhite VFX, with Color Planet Studios responsible for DI and Srik Varier serving as the colourist. Jithu Francis is the still photographer, while Rohith K. Suresh handles promotional stills. Sarkasanam is responsible for the title design and Yellowtooths for the publicity designs.