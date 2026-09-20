Malayalam anchor Daksha Raveendranath has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding veteran actor Urvashi’s remarks at the pre-launch event of the multilingual film ‘Aasha’ in Kochi, saying the actor’s subsequent explanation has deeply hurt her.

Daksha was hosting the event at Lulu Mall when Urvashi interrupted her on stage and questioned her decision to speak in English at an event in Kerala. What initially appeared to be playful banter soon became a topic of debate on social media, with opinions divided over the veteran actor’s remarks.

Daksha was hosting the event at Lulu Mall when Urvashi interrupted her on stage and questioned her decision to speak in English at an event in Kerala. Photo: Instagram / daksharaveendranath

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Daksha had initially chosen not to respond to the controversy, citing her immense respect for Urvashi, whom she considers a legendary actor. However, she said she eventually felt compelled to address the issue after the controversy began affecting her mental peace and raising concerns about the career she has built over the past five years.

In a detailed video, Daksha said she wanted to clarify her side after Urvashi recently offered an explanation for the interruption. Urvashi had said she intervened after noticing an elderly woman in the audience gesturing that the event should be conducted in Malayalam.

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Daksha said she found the explanation difficult to understand from her position on stage. She pointed out that it would have been almost impossible to notice such a small gesture from behind the security barricades. She also said she did not see any such interaction in the footage of the event.

Daksha added that if someone in the audience had requested that the event be conducted in Malayalam, Urvashi or the organisers could have simply called her aside and conveyed the request.

She also clarified the reason behind her use of English at the event. ‘Aasha’ is a pan-Indian film that is set to release in five languages, while Lulu Mall in Kochi attracts visitors from across the country. More importantly, Daksha said she was following the organisers' instructions and had specifically been asked to host the event using a mix of English and Malayalam.

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Addressing criticism over why she did not respond to Urvashi on stage, Daksha said her experience as an anchor had taught her to keep personal feelings aside while hosting an event. She said she has hosted more than 1,000 events over five years and believes an anchor's primary responsibility is to ensure that the event runs smoothly.

The controversy began when Urvashi questioned Daksha about her use of English, joking about why she was ‘seasoning the event with English’ when most people present were Malayalis. Urvashi said she had initially assumed Daksha was speaking English because she was addressing actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who had travelled from Chennai, but questioned why the anchor continued using Eng