Filmmaker Amal Neerad has officially announced his new film, ‘Bachelor Party D’EUX’, bringing together a large ensemble of established actors and younger stars. The makers also unveiled a poster featuring the first looks of the principal cast.

The film stars Naslen, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, Chandu Salimkumar, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayi, Hansika Krishna and Parvathy Lakshmi, among others.

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‘Bachelor Party D’EUX’ is being presented as a continuation of sorts of Amal Neerad’s 2012 film ‘Bachelor Party’, which developed a cult following over the years. The original, an action-comedy centred on friendship and an underworld conflict, was noted for its distinctive visual style, ensemble cast and elaborate action sequences. While it received mixed reviews upon release, the film’s aesthetic and unconventional approach helped it gain a loyal following over time.

The return of the franchise comes 14 years after the original, with Amal Neerad once again assembling a sizeable cast. Unni R has penned the dialogues for the new film. Appu Prabhakar is the cinematographer, while Christo Xavier has composed the music. The film is being produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

‘Bachelor Party D’EUX’ is scheduled to hit theatres on November 19.