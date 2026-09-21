Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios has joined hands with Marco-fame actor Unni Mukundan and his production banner Unni Mukundan Films (UMF) for a major new Malayalam project, with Unni Mukundan set to headline the film as its writer-director. The collaboration brings together two national award-winning production houses, Panorama Studios and Unni Mukundan Films (UMF), for the first time on a project together, combining their creative strengths and shared vision for compelling, pan-Indian cinema.

Panorama Studios has established itself as one of India's leading content-driven film studios, known for delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful cinema. Its celebrated slate includes ‘Omkara,’ ‘Special 26,’ ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ ‘Raid,’ ‘Shaitaan,’ and the blockbuster Drishyam franchise, earning over 50 prestigious awards. Abhishek also directed the highly acclaimed ‘Drishyam 2’ and is currently directing and producing the much-awaited ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion,’ which releases in theatres on 2 October.

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Following the pan-Indian blockbuster success of Marco, Unni Mukundan has further established himself as one of Malayalam cinema’s prominent pan-Indian stars, earning multiple accolades along the way. His production banner, Unni Mukundan Films (UMF), has also carved a distinct identity for backing compelling, content-driven cinema, beginning with the National Award-winning ‘Meppadiyan.’ The collaboration marks another significant milestone in Unni’s journey as an actor-producer, bringing UMF together with Panorama Studios, one of India’s leading production houses.

The project also marks a landmark moment as Unni steps into his 50th film, taking on the dual responsibility of Writer and Director. With a high-octane narrative and pan-Indian aspirations, the film brings together two ambitious creative and production forces.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Unni Mukundan and his production house on this exciting Malayalam project. Unni has established himself as a strong pan-Indian talent, and the fact that he is taking on the roles of writer and director for his 50th film makes this collaboration even more special. We see immense potential in the story and in the creative energy that Unni brings to it, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

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Abhishek Pathak, managing director, Panorama Studios, added, “I’ve been following Unni’s work for some time, and what has always stood out to me is the conviction he brings to the characters and films he chooses. From Meppadiyan to Marco, he has shown a willingness to take risks and push himself in different directions. When we spoke about this project, there was a very natural creative connection. To now collaborate with him on his 50th film, where he is also stepping in as writer-director, feels genuinely exciting. There’s a warmth and honesty to the way this collaboration has come together, and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we take it.”

For Unni Mukundan, the collaboration marks a significant new chapter as he takes on the role of writerdDirector for his 50th film. “My 50th film is a very special milestone for me, and being able to step into the role of writer-director makes it even more meaningful. I’ve always wanted to tell stories in my own voice, and this felt like the right project and the right time to take that step. Working with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and the Panorama Studios team brings together a wonderful combination of experience and creative energy. I’m excited about what we are building together and hope the film connects with audiences across languages and regions,” he said.