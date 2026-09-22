Veteran actor Mammootty received a standing ovation at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Tuesday, after he was presented with his fourth National Award for Best Actor.

President Droupadi Murmu presented Mammootty with the award for his performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan's 'Bramayugam'. The Malayalam superstar shared the Best Actor honour with Kartik Aaryan, who was recognised for his performance in 'Chandu Champion'.

The latest honour marks Mammootty's fourth National Award for Best Actor and comes more than three decades after his first national recognition in the category. He previously won the award for 'Mathilukal' and 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' in 1990, 'Ponthan Mada' and 'Vidheyan' in 1994, and 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar' in 1999.

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Mammootty had also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for 'Bramayugam' in 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mammootty said national recognition remains a major source of motivation for an artiste. However, he said he does not depend on extensive preparation before beginning a role, describing the first moments in front of the camera as the point when an unexpected energy takes over.

"When choosing a film, I first look at the screenplay, followed by the depth of the character. I don't have a habit of doing extensive preparation beforehand. But when I stand in front of the camera on the first day of filming, some kind of energy fills me. I still don't know what that magic is," Mammootty said.

The actor's performance as Kodumon Potti in 'Bramayugam' had earned widespread appreciation, with the black-and-white period horror film marking another distinctive role in his long career.