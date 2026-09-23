Kozhikode: Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan, who was active in the theatre circuit for more than four decades, passed away on Wednesday. She was 83. She was known for her work in films like 'Sudani from Nigeria', 'Virus' and 'Dakini'.

In 2018, Savithri played the role of a timid Muslim mother in 'Sudani from Nigeria'. The film went on to receive critical acclaim, and the actor earned a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards for her performance. Much before 'Sudani from Nigeria', she made a brief appearance in MT Vasudevan Nair’s 'Kadavu' (1991).

ADVERTISEMENT

Though her movie performances became popular in recent years, Savithri had already established herself as a familiar name in Malayalam theatre. She was associated with several Kozhikode-based theatre groups, including Kalinga, Sangamam, Stage India and Chiranthana, over the course of her long career.

Her theatre career spanned more than 40 years, during which she remained active in professional Malayalam drama. Savithri later appeared in films such as 'Dakini' (2018) and 'Virus' (2019), continuing to balance her cinema work with her theatre commitments.