Actor Mammootty, who was in Gujarat to receive the National Film Award for Best Actor, took some time to explore one of the state’s most iconic landmarks. The actor, accompanied by his wife Sulfath and close friends, visited the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, near Kevadia, following which they returned to Kochi on Wednesday night.

Standing at 182 metres, the Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue and is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Located in the Narmada Valley, overlooking the Narmada River, the landmark has become one of Gujarat’s major tourist attractions.

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Photos from Mammootty’s visit show the actor posing with Sulfath and his friends against the backdrop of the towering statue. Officials and staff from the Statue of Unity also took him around the site. The landmark’s official social media account had earlier shared a video welcoming the actor to Gujarat. The actor who returned to Kochi after the visit spoke to reporters about his experience in Gujarat, adding that the ceremony was a new experience.

Mammootty was in Gujarat for the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, held at Ekta Nagar on September 22. The ceremony marked the first time in the history of the National Film Awards that the event was held outside New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honours to the winners at a venue near the Statue of Unity. The decision to take the ceremony outside Delhi is part of a broader plan to hold the National Film Awards at different locations, with the aim of highlighting tourist destinations and supporting tourism in different states.

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The ceremony was particularly significant for Malayalam cinema, with several artistes and films taking home major honours. Mammootty shared the Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan for his performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s ‘Bramayugam’. The win marked Mammootty’s fourth National Award for Best Actor.

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won the Best Female Playback Singer award for “Angu Vaana Konilu” from ‘ARM’, while Fasil Muhammed’s ‘Feminichi Fathima’ was named Best Malayalam Film. 'Bramayugam' also won the award for Best Cinematography, adding to Malayalam cinema’s strong showing at this year’s awards. The National Film Awards also recognised Malayali animator Joshy Benedict, whose nine-minute silent 2D film ‘Touched As Water’ received a National Award.