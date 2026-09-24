Actor Samuel Abiola Robinson, who played the titular role in the Malayalam film 'Sudani from Nigeria', has remembered late actress Savithri Sreedharan, who died recently. Samuel paid tribute to his co-star by sharing a still from one of their scenes in the film.

'She is now an angel in heaven. Rest in peace, Savithri Madam,' Samuel wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

He also shared an Instagram story in Malayalam expressing his grief over the actress' death. 'I only just heard about Savithri's passing. I am heartbroken to hear the news. Savithri was a wonderful person and an exceptional actress. She is now an angel in heaven,' he wrote.

Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, 'Sudani from Nigeria' is set against the backdrop of sevens football in Malappuram. Samuel, a Nigerian actor, played Sudo, a Nigerian footballer who travels to Kerala to play in a local sevens tournament. Savithri played Jameela, one of the women at the centre of the film's emotional narrative. The scenes shared by Samuel and Savithri were among the film's memorable moments.

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Savithri's performance in 'Sudani from Nigeria' earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress and a Special Mention from the National Film Awards jury.

A veteran theatre artiste, Savithri began her artistic career on stage and remained active in professional theatre for nearly five decades. She was also a recipient of the Kerala State Award for Best Theatre Actress.