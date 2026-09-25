Looking for something new to watch? This week brings a fresh mix of films and series across languages and genres, from crime thrillers and psychological mysteries to action dramas and gripping investigations. Here are some of the latest titles to check out across streaming platforms.

Hunkkaar: The Roar (Hindi)

The story follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda), whose accusation of sexual assault against a powerful cult leader (Raghubir Yadav) sets off a storm of public attention. As the case comes under intense scrutiny, ACP Jasleen Singh Soni (Fatima Sana Shaikh) steps in to investigate the allegations. For Meenu, seeking justice soon becomes a difficult struggle against influence, public opinion and the challenge of proving the truth.

Streaming on JioHotstar from September 25.

Unabomber (English)

The series unfolds through two timelines, tracing Ted Kaczynski’s (Jacob Tremblay) journey from his teenage years at Harvard to the FBI’s efforts to track him down years later. As a 16-year-old student, Kaczynski becomes involved in a controversial psychological study led by Henry Murray (Russell Crowe), an experience that forms an important part of his story. The narrative then shifts to the investigation, where fictional FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley) becomes involved in the search for Kaczynski.

Streaming on Netflix from September 25.

Mango Pachcha(Kannada)

Directed by Viveka, Mango Pachcha is a Kannada action drama featuring Sanchith Sanjeev as Prashanth, a CD shop owner from Mysuru. Following his father’s death, Prashanth begins looking into his family’s past, only to uncover secrets he was never aware of, including the existence of a half-brother. His search gradually pulls him into a dangerous criminal underworld, taking his life in a direction he never anticipated.

Streaming on JioHotstar from September 25.

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Shaque: Trust No One (Hindi)

Shaque: Trust No One marks Parineeti Chopra’s debut in a series, with the actor playing a mother who has spent nearly a decade trying to find her missing child. When fresh leads emerge, her search takes an unsettling turn as she begins to doubt the people around her, including those she once trusted the most. Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, the psychological mystery thriller also features Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Soni Razdan.

Streaming on Netflix from September 24.