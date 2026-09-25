Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who appeared in more than 500 films during a career spanning five decades, has died at the age of 75. The actor, known for his supporting and character roles in films including 'Welcome', 'Gadar' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', died after battling cancer.

Khan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai around two weeks ago after complaining of stomach pain. According to PTI, doctors subsequently diagnosed him with cancer. His son Mohsin said the actor's condition deteriorated over the past few days before his death at around 7 pm.

"He was perfectly fine and had no major issues. He was actually shooting for the debut film of Shera's son before he was hospitalised," Mohsin told PTI.

Khan began his acting career in the 1970s and went on to become a familiar face in Hindi cinema, particularly through his supporting and character roles. His filmography includes 'Aashiqui', 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin', 'Saathi', 'Sadak', 'Junoon', 'Gunaah', 'Sir', 'Gadar', 'Welcome' and 'Gadar 2', among several others.

Despite predominantly appearing in supporting roles, Khan remained a recognisable presence on screen and worked across a wide range of Hindi films over the course of his career. His funeral will be held on Friday. Khan is survived by his wife, son and daughter.