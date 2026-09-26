Actor-director Joy Mathew has reacted to the social media criticism directed at him following the appointment of actor Ravindran as the new chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Responding to the posts, Joy shared his character poster from the 2015 film 'Chirakodinja Kinavukal', in which he played a woodcutter. Taking a sarcastic swipe at those criticising him, he said he was not disappointed by Ravindran's appointment.

“Ever since actor Ravindran was announced as the chairman of the Chalachitra Academy, my well-wishers, especially the ‘revolutionary party slaves’, have been upset,” Joy wrote. He added that the posts appeared as though they had been waiting for the announcement and concluded by wishing Ravindran and his team well.

Joy had earlier been among the names reportedly considered for the Academy chairman's post, alongside actors Jagadish and Prem Kumar. In a previous interview, he had said he was willing to take up the position if the government approached him.

“I said okay, let’s see, because I believe I could do some things that others had not been able to do,” Joy had said at the time. He had also stressed that he would have no issue if the government chose someone else for the post, adding that he could simply return to acting.

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Ravindran's appointment was accompanied by the announcement of a new leadership team for the Academy. Actress and cultural activist Priyanka Nair has been named vice-chairperson, while actor Salim Hassan and filmmaker Jofin T Chacko will serve on the executive committee.

The Academy's general council has also been reconstituted, with Deepu Karunakaran, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, M V Girish Kumar, B Rakesh, Sajeevan Anthikad, Zakariya, R S Panicker, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vazhoor Jose, A Kabir, Sabu Shankar, Sherga Sandeep and Abdul Hanan among the members.

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According to the government's announcement, the new administration will focus on strengthening the artistic and technical aspects of cinema. Ravindran brings years of experience as a film curator, festival director and film educationist, in addition to his work in South Indian cinema.