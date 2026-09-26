Vismaya Mohanlal is continuing her early run in cinema with a new project helmed by Arun Bose. The actor, who recently made her debut with 'Thudakkam', will play the lead in the upcoming film, which is backed by S Cube Films.

Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga are producing the project, marking another female-led venture for the production house. S Cube Films has previously produced films including 'Uyare' and 'Janaki Jaane', both centred on women.

The film also brings together filmmakers and writers with varied experience in Malayalam cinema. Ratheena, known for directing 'Puzhu' and 'Paathirathri', has co-written the screenplay with Suhas-Sharfu. The writing duo have previously worked on films such as 'Varathan', 'Virus' and 'Rifle Club'.

On the technical front, Samuel Henry will be behind the camera, while Mahesh Bhuvanend is in charge of the edit. Hesham Abdul Wahab will compose the music, with Ashik S serving as production designer and Sameera Saneesh handling costumes.

The makers have released a first-look poster for the project. The film's pooja ceremony and shoot are scheduled to commence soon, with more details about the cast and plot expected to be announced later.