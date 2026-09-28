The makers of ‘Slum Dog – 33 Temple Road’, the pan-Indian film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, have released a glimpse of veteran actress Zarina Wahab’s character. The actress plays Zubeida, the mother of Vijay Sethupathi’s protagonist.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects, along with JB Narayan Rao Condrala under JB Motion Pictures. The glimpse offers an emotional introduction to Zubeida, a woman pushed to the brink by poverty and hardship. She recalls a moment when she contemplated ending her life on the railway tracks, but ultimately chose to survive by begging on the streets. The video portrays her struggle to preserve her dignity while fighting for survival, while also highlighting the emotional journey of a mother.

Zarina Wahab brings considerable emotional depth to the character, while Vijay Sethupathi also makes an appearance in the glimpse. The video has been receiving attention on social media. Earlier, the makers unveiled a glimpse of Gouri Hegde, played by Bollywood actor Tabu. She portrays an upright Income Tax Commissioner who is honest, fearless and committed to her duty, taking action against those who violate the law.

The film’s teaser had also introduced Vijay Sethupathi in a striking avatar. His character is shown both as a blind man and as someone with eyesight, adding to the mystery surrounding the story. ‘Slum Dog – 33 Temple Road’ is billed as an action thriller drama centred on the lives of slum dwellers. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu and Zarina Wahab, the film features Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The pan-Indian film is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

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Puri Jagannadh has directed the film and penned its screenplay. Sam K Naidu is the cinematographer, while Santhosh Nusila serves as the editor. Harshvardhan Rameshwar has composed the music, with Anil Paduri handling the VFX. Vishnu Reddy is the CEO, while Hashtag Media is overseeing the marketing.