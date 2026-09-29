Tamil superstar Suriya has heaped praise on Fahadh Faasil, lauding the actor's approach to choosing films and his ability to completely immerse himself in his characters.

Speaking at a promotional event for 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', Suriya opened up about his close friendship with Fahadh and recalled the conversations they have shared about their careers, struggles and experiences in the film industry. He also expressed his happiness at being addressed as 'Anna' by Fahadh.

"I'm very happy that Fahadh called me 'Anna'. After calling me Anna, don't change it later and start calling me 'Sir', okay?" Suriya said, adding that the two have spent a great deal of time together and spoken at length, regardless of the time of day.

"I have so many memories of us talking, whether it was morning, afternoon, evening or midnight. We have spoken a lot about the early days of our careers and the similarities in what we went through. Nothing came easily to either of us. We fell many times, struggled and eventually learnt to get back on our feet. I am very grateful to Fahadh for sharing all those memories with such openness," he said.

Suriya then spoke about the way actors often make calculations before taking on a film, particularly when it comes to their image and how a project might be received by audiences.

"Usually, when we do a film, we make a lot of calculations. We wonder whether people will like it, whether it will affect our image and so on. Honestly, I still think that way and make such calculations. I haven't been able to become like Fahadh," he said.

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According to Suriya, Fahadh approaches a film without allowing such concerns to influence his choices.

"But Fahadh has none of those image burdens or calculations. He looks only at the character and the story. According to Suriya, Fahadh's approach is much simpler: he focuses on whether the story and character work and whether the film has something worthwhile to offer audiences. "He simply and openly thinks, 'Is this story good? Is the character good? Can we bring this content before the audience?' That is why we get such great films from him," he added.

Suriya then turned to Fahadh's approach to acting, praising his ability to completely immerse himself in his characters. "When all of us try to become a character, Fahadh actually lives as that character. He acts beautifully. He acts in all languages and also lends his voice to them. While we try to become the character, he lives as the character," Suriya said.

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Suriya added that his admiration for Fahadh goes beyond his work as an actor, saying he also appreciates the actor's approach both on and off screen.

"I don't just like Fahadh's films. As an actor and producer, I admire not only his films but also this approach of his, both on and off screen. And as a producer, there is a lot I can learn from him," he said.