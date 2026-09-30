Actor Urvashi, who was recently seen in the family thriller ‘Aasha’, says she has never been an actor with too many demands. However, two unexpected experiences while watching her own films made her more particular about one thing, reading the entire script before committing to a project.

“I approach everything with honesty and passion. I do not have too many demands. But I tell them if there are scenes that I feel wouldn’t be liked by my audience,” Urvashi says.

She recalls finding it difficult to shoot a bedroom scene with Murali in ‘Garshom’. The film revolved around a man who returns from the Gulf, but Urvashi says her equation with Murali also made the scene particularly uncomfortable for her. She considers the late actor like an elder brother and fondly called him Kochetta. That was also why an intimate scene between them in ‘Venkalam’ was presented through a shadow-play sequence.

But it was an incident while watching ‘Charles Enterprises’ with her relatives and friends in Dubai that made her realise she needed to know every detail of a film before agreeing to it. “They were shocked when the intimate scene between the Tamil character and the girl in Vathuruthy Colony appeared on screen. They couldn’t believe that such a scene would be included in one of my films. I too was shocked,” she recalls in her interview with Onmanorama.

Something similar happened when she watched an Omar Lulu film with her husband’s family. It was the first film she had watched with them, and she was unaware of a particular scene because she had heard only about her portion of the story. “I didn’t know there was such a scene in that movie as I had heard only my portion of the story. It was my mistake that I didn’t read the entire script,” she says.

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Those experiences changed the way Urvashi approaches scripts. She says she now makes it a point to read the complete screenplay and specifically asks filmmakers whether there are scenes that she might not be comfortable with or that could surprise her audience. “Everyone who worked in that movie, including Omar Lulu, were my fans. So, now, I read the entire script and specifically ask them whether there are such scenes. Other than that, I don’t meddle much,” the veteran actor says.