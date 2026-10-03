Fahadh Faasil has shared an amusing memory from the making of ‘Aavesham’, revealing that the gold jewellery seen during one of Ranga’s costume trials actually belonged to his wife, actor Nazriya Nazim.

The actor recalled the moment during an interview with Behindwoods while promoting his latest film ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’, which released in theatres on Friday.

During the conversation, Fahadh was shown a photograph of himself with Nazriya from the costume trial for ‘Aavesham’. In the picture, Fahadh can be seen in the all-white look that eventually became closely associated with his character Ranga.

“This is from the costume trial for ‘Aavesham’. We were trying out an all-white look for the first time. The gold is Nazriya’s. That’s why she liked it so much,” Fahadh said.

He then pointed out the person standing behind him in the photograph and added, “The person standing behind me is Ambaan. In my life, Nazriya is Ranga, and I am her Ambaan.”

Fahadh’s Ranga look became one of the most recognisable elements of ‘Aavesham’, with the white outfits paired with elaborate gold jewellery giving the character a distinctive mix of flamboyance and local swagger. Costume designer Mashar Hamsa, who created Fahadh’s look for the film, had previously revealed that the jewellery was not merely imitation accessories. In an earlier interview with Manorama Online, Hamsa said around 60 pavan of gold was used to create Ranga’s chains, bangles and rings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hamsa, the decision to use heavy jewellery came from the idea of making a strong style statement against the character’s white clothing. Since the designs could not be recreated using one-gram gold, the team opted to have the jewellery made in real gold.

The accessories were sourced from different places, with individual pieces including pendants and miniature knives being specially designed for the character.

‘Aavesham’, directed by Jithu Madhavan, featured Fahadh as Ranga, with Sajin Gopu as Ambaan. The film became widely known for its larger-than-life characters and distinctive styling, with Ranga’s appearance becoming an especially memorable part of the film’s pop-culture impact.