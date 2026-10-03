Mammootty and Dhanush are set to share the screen in ‘Om’ this November, with the film now scheduled to reach theatres on November 20.

The Tamil project, directed by ‘Amaran’ filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, has been in the spotlight largely because of its lead pair. While Mammootty has appeared in several Tamil films in recent years, ‘Om’ marks his first major collaboration with Dhanush in the language.

Dhanush is also backing the film as a producer through Wunderbar Films. Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag are co-producing the project, with RTake Studios also attached to the production.

The film was initially announced for an October 16 release. Its theatrical debut was subsequently pushed back as the makers opted not to go head-to-head with Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’, which is scheduled for October 15. Dhanush had also indicated that ‘Om’ would stay away from the Diwali window, with Suriya’s ‘Scene’ occupying the period around the festival.

The Mammootty-Dhanush pairing is not entirely new, though. The two actors had previously appeared in the same film in ‘Proprietors: Kammath and Kammath’. Dhanush made a brief cameo in the Malayalam film, which marked his debut in the industry.

‘Om’ brings together a technical crew that includes production designer Rajeevan, art director A Pannerselvam, action choreographer Yannick Ben and dance choreographer Sandy Master.