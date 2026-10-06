Most of the characters in 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' get their moments of nostalgia, with iconic dialogues and scenes from old Malayalam films making their way into the film at unexpected points. One such reference is Aadu Thoma’s famous line, “Vedivechal Pottatha Karimbaraye Neeyonnu Kulukki (You managed to move a rock that wouldn't budge),” from 'Spadikam.' The film also drops Sathukudi references from Chandralekha, “Nan Nadanthal Athiradi” from Vijay’s Sura, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s “Break Undel Onnu Apply Cheythek (Apply those breaks, given there are one)” from 'Mayavi,' Thilakan’s iconic maramkothi reference from 'Pattana Pravesham,' Mala Aravindan’s “Ippo Tharam… Enna Pinne Tharam (Will give now, else later)” from 'Meesha Madhavan' and Harisree Ashokan’s “Chirikuvano Karayuvano (Are you laughing, or crying)” from 'Pulival Kalyanam.' Dialogues and moments from 'Ramji Rao Speaking,' 'Mayavi' and 'Hero' also find their way into crucial scenes.

The film goes beyond dialogues, recreating some instantly recognisable visual moments as well. In one scene, Srinda sports a salwar look reminiscent of Trisha’s iconic appearance in '96', while Suresh Krishna recreates Mohanlal’s slow-motion jump from 'Thudarum.' Another character mimics Indrajith’s rapid facial movements while wearing Kathakali makeup, a memorable feature of his performance in 'Nayakan.'

The references are not restricted to films either. In a comic scene, Glickson says, “Daivam Polum Karanju Povuda (even god would cry),” directly recalling a line popularised by viral TikTok star Ambili. The film also incorporates references to Vipranasham, a short film that had gained traction online.

What makes these references particularly interesting is the way Bethlehem Kudumba Unit treats short films, viral videos and internet trends on par with mainstream cinema. Dialogues from short films such as 'Chunnambu' and 'Orchid Pookal Parnaja Katha,' along with a few viral audio clips, are seamlessly incorporated into the characters’ natural conversations and used as punchlines at crucial moments. A reference to the blockbuster 'Kantara' during a fight sequence is another clever addition that has struck a chord with the audience.

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Interestingly, even 'Soulmates – Oru Sathukudi Pranayam,' mentioned in the film, has itself become a social media hit. With viewers spotting and discussing more such hidden references after watching the film, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' appears to have packed its world with enough pop-culture Easter eggs to keep the audience looking for more.