The makers of the successful coming-of-age movie ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’ are back with yet another project titled ‘Palappoo’. Producers Shebin Backer and Jomon T John have joined hands with Ansu Elsa Varghese and Ruwais Shebin for the film, that will feature Baby Jean, Siddharth Bharathan and Siju Sunny in lead roles. The film shoot has kicked off in Erumely, with the ceremonial puja and switch-on ceremony. The producers formally handed over the screenplay written by Vishnu Achuthan to director CC.

The event was attended by members of the film’s cast, along with friends and family. Shaan Rahman, Ranji Kankol, Abhijith Ajith Kumar, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Ajay Vasudev, Jordy Poonjar, Sreelakshmi, Bitto Davis, Sinoj Angamaly, Unni Nair, Ramesh Kottayam and Leena Antony are among those in the cast.

The technical crew includes Sudev (cinematography), Electronic Kili (music), Ajeesh Anandh (editing), Midhun Chalissery (art direction), Rinny Divakar and Vinosh Kaimal (production control), Saji C Joseph (production executive), Melwy J (costumes), Akhil Santhakumar (makeup), Sujai Kumar S (chief associate director), Akhil C Thilakan (associate director), Udayan Kaprassery (finance control), Saalim Lahir (VFX), Sinat Xavier (stills) and YellowTooths (publicity design).

Midhun Lal, Ajay Unnirajan and Risal Dar C S are the assistant directors, while Sreebal N and Nithin Nair are associate cinematographers and Riyas Ahamed A is the assistant cinematographer. Central Pictures is handling the distribution.