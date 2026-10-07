Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who became parents to daughter Saraayah last year, are expecting their second child. The couple took to social media to announce the new addition to their family. The picture featured Kiara, Sidharth, and their baby daughter holding a pair of white baby booties.

"Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Kiara captioned the post. Kiara and Sidharth, 41, welcomed daughter Saraayah in July, last year. The couple met on the set of the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’ and married in February 2023 in a ceremony in Jaisalmer.

Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, congratulated the couple on Instagram. Kiara, who recently appeared in Geethu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic,’ faced considerable backlash for her intimate scenes with co-star Yash.

Many criticised her choice, invoking the ‘sanctity of marriage’ and expectations surrounding motherhood. Notably, Yash did not face the same level of scrutiny, highlighting the gendered double standards in how such portrayals are perceived. Meanwhile, Sidharth plays the lead in ‘Vvaan’, which is currently playing in theatres.