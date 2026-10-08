The Maharashtra government will accord state honours to veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Thursday.

Shelar said the decision was taken in recognition of Patekar's contribution to Marathi theatre and both Marathi and Hindi cinema. The government is expected to announce further details regarding the funeral and arrangements for the public to pay their respects.

According to PTI, the actor's final rites are likely to be held at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune, at around 4 pm on Thursday.

Patekar, who began his film career with 'Gaman' in 1978, remained active on screen across the decades. Even in his later years, he continued to take on new projects rather than stepping away from cinema.

His recent filmography included 'The Vaccine War' in 2023, followed by the Marathi film 'Ole Aale' and 'Vanvaas' in 2024. He was also part of the ensemble cast of 'Housefull 5' in 2025 and appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' in 2026.

"His final project was 'Subedaar', where he reunited with his 'Welcome' co-star Anil Kapoor. Patekar appeared in a special cameo in the film as Nana Waghmare.