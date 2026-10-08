Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died at age 75 at his residence in Goa on Thursday.

Patekar was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. However, he did not respond to the treatment. He died following a cardiac arrest around 5.10 am.

A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with his death, Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor attached to the hospital, said.

Patekar, whose real name was Vishwanath Patekar, was one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning several decades.

He earned widespread recognition for his performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome. He was also known for his work as a filmmaker and theatre artist.

Patekar received several major honours during his career, including the National Film Award. He received the Padma Shri in 2013.

Beyond cinema, Patekar was also known for his work supporting distressed farmers in Maharashtra. Witnessing farmer suicides and the impact of severe drought in the state, he co-founded the Naam Foundation in 2015. The organisation provided financial assistance and other support to thousands of distressed farming families.

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Patekar also served with the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War, spending time on the border alongside soldiers. He was later conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Patekar was born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra's Raigad district. He is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar, and son, Malhar Patekar.