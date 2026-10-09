The makers of Disco have unveiled the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse into the protagonist’s transformation from an ordinary man into the dark and dangerous world of the underworld. Packed with mass dialogues, the teaser highlights actor Chemban Vinod’s powerful performance and thought-provoking lines. His dialogues, reminiscent of Mexican cinema, have already caught the attention of fans. The characters’ stylish, international appeal and the film’s distinctive visual treatment have also emerged as major talking points.

The film marks the second directorial venture of Ullas Chemban, following Anchakkallakokkan. Written by Chemban Vinod, Disco is jointly produced by Chemban Vinod under the banner of Chembosky Motion Pictures and Ahmed Golchhan of Farce Films. ‘Disco’ boasts an ensemble cast featuring Antony Varghese Pepe, Dev Mohan, Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Arjun Ashokan, Sagar Surya, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Shebin Benson, Femina George, Kalyani Anil, Meera Vasudev, Gayathri Suresh, Senthil Krishna, Manikandan Achari, Appani Sarath, Sinoj Varghese and Vineeth Thattil, among others.

While ‘Anchakkallakokkan’ garnered attention for its raw, local filmmaking style, ‘Disco’ is making waves with its stylish, international look and presentation of its characters. The film’s first look had also created a strong buzz. Even the title ‘Disco’ features a symbolic representation of a gun.

The technical crew of ‘Disco’ includes Armo as the cinematographer, Manikandan Ayyappa as the music composer, Rohith V.S. Variyath as the editor, and Gokul Das as the production designer. Ronex Xavier is in charge of makeup, Kalai Kingson handles action choreography, Melwy J designs the costumes, and Ashwath Swaminathan oversees colour grading. R. Kannadasan handles sound design, while Kannan Ganpat is responsible for sound mixing.

Sreejith Balan serves as the executive producer, Pranav Mohan as the production controller, and Maneesh Bhargavan as the chief associate. Ident VFX Lab handles the visual effects, while Boyak is responsible for still photography. Icon Cinemas oversees distribution, while Krishnaprasad handles the designs.