In an industry where appearances are often carefully curated, Aamir Khan is making a quiet statement by simply letting nature take its course. The senior actor recently stepped out in Mumbai sporting his natural greying hair, drawing attention for a look that was refreshingly free of fuss.

Attending the Celebrate Cinema ’26 workshop, where he participated in a panel discussion with filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Aamir opened up about his decision to embrace his natural appearance. While Ghai jokingly wondered if the look was for a film role, the actor had a rather simple explanation.

“This look is nothing special. I just stopped dyeing my hair. It is getting boring,” Aamir said. His candid remark struck a chord with fans, many of whom welcomed the sight of their favourite star embracing his greys without feeling the need to conform to conventional ideas of how a leading actor should look. Dressed in a casual black floral-print button-down shirt and clear-frame glasses, Aamir kept things understated, letting his natural look take centre stage.

Beyond his appearance, the actor also touched upon a couple of projects that have piqued fans' curiosity. Speaking about the possibility of a sequel to ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, Aamir said he would like to be part of it, keeping hopes alive for fans of the cult comedy. On Ashutosh Gowariker's ‘Lalkaar’, however, the actor urged caution against jumping to conclusions before anything is finalised.

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“Let’s see what happens. If we have an official announcement, I will tell you about the film… because every film is a process. And if you say something quickly, and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t seem good. When things are ready, and they’re completely final, we will keep everything in front of you,” he said in another video clip.