Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap will play the lead roles in ‘Hello Dear’, a romantic comedy directed by Dinoi Paulose. The makers have announced that the film will arrive in theatres on January 29, 2027. Produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions, the film is currently being shot in Kochi.

‘Hello Dear’ marks Dinoi Paulose’s directorial debut and is the 20th production from Ashiq Usman Productions. He is known for writing and acting in films such as ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’, ‘Vishudha Mejo’ and ‘Pathrosinte Padappukal’.

Described as a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of a metropolitan city, the film is expected to explore the perspectives and relationships of young people. Suresh Krishna also plays a key role.

The makers unveiled the film’s poster with the tagline, “A ‘hello’ is just the beginning. The real magic lies in what follows.” Central Pictures will distribute the film.

Akhil George is the cinematographer, while Chaman Chacko handles the editing. Nimish M Thanur is the art director, Ronex Xavier is in charge of makeup, and Masher Hamsa is the costume designer.