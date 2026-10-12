Social media personality Diya Krishna has revealed that her husband, Aswin, quit his IT job six months ago to take charge of her business, Oh By Ozy, as its CEO. She said the move has improved his earnings and lifestyle, adding that he now receives a share of the company's revenue.

Diya shared the details in a YouTube vlog while answering questions from followers. Responding to a query about how she manages her business alongside Omi, she spoke about Aswin's decision to leave his job and the concerns it initially raised in both families.

According to Diya, Aswin was not adequately compensated or appreciated for his work at the IT company. She said he often worked late into the night while the rest of his team left earlier, but received little recognition for his efforts. Even taking leave had become difficult, she added.

“When Aswin made the decision to resign, there were concerns initially at both my house and his. He had a lot of restrictions at that job. He wasn't getting the respect or salary he deserved for the work he did. He was practically doing everything for the team. While everyone else would stop working and leave at 11 pm, Aswin would continue working until around 1 am. He wasn't getting any appreciation for all that effort,” Diya said.

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She added that Aswin now oversees all aspects of Oh By Ozy's operations. As the business's sole proprietor, Diya is its founder, while Aswin serves as CEO. He also receives a share of the revenue, she said, adding that his family eventually came around to the decision after seeing how things had worked out.

Diya credited Aswin with playing a key role in running the business, describing him as the person who keeps it going behind the scenes.

“This business runs smoothly because of Aswin. I may not tell him that often, but it is something I tell everyone else. If I am the face and brain of the company, Aswin is its backbone. He is the one I should thank for helping me manage Omi and Oh By Ozy together,” she said.