The director of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Vaazha 2’ Savin Sa, is all set to make his acting debut in an upcoming Mollywood film, marking an exciting new chapter in his cinematic journey. The yet-to-be-titled project is directed by Libeesh Perikkadu and features an ensemble cast comprising Nithin Ranji Panicker, Nandagopan, Poli Sharath, Ancy Charles, members of the Sambar team, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bibin George, Devaraja, Vinayak and Saryau, among others.

The title launch of the film is scheduled to take place in Kochi on Monday, with the event expected to unveil the name of the project. The film is produced by Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banner of Bloom International. Adding to the film’s appeal, popular music composer Sam C S has also come on board. With a diverse cast and an experienced team behind the project, the upcoming film is expected to generate interest among Malayalam cinema audiences. Further details about the film, including its title and other key announcements, are expected to be revealed at the launch event.

Savin made his debut directorial with ‘Vaazha 2’, which revolved around a group of friends who are gearing up for their Class XII examinations. The film was a sequel to the highly successful 'Vaazha', which was bankrolled by Vipin Das.