The cult series ‘Breaking Bad,’ which chronicled the moral decay of a man who turns to manufacturing methamphetamine to provide for his family, featured several defining performances, including that of RJ Mitte as Walter White Jr. In a recent appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Mitte, who reportedly died by suicide, reflected on his journey from entering the entertainment industry as a teenager to becoming an actor and advocate for disability representation.

Mitte, who was around 14 when he joined the cast of Breaking Bad, spoke about how closely he identified with his character. He also expressed interest in revisiting the show's characters, suggesting that the story of the White family still had room for further exploration.

While the conversation revisited his breakthrough role in the acclaimed series, Mitte also opened up about his struggles with self-doubt and his tendency to keep pushing himself to achieve more. The actor, while reflecting on his response to professional recognition, he admitted that even winning an award could leave him feeling that he should keep doing better. He acknowledged that this relentless self-criticism could be a negative trait, even as he continued striving to move forward despite his struggles.

Beyond his acting career, Mitte has spoken publicly about living with cerebral palsy and the challenges associated with it. Over the years, he has also become a vocal advocate for more authentic representation of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry, using his platform to challenge stereotypes and inspire others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad and portrayed Mitte's father on screen, expressed his grief in an emotional tribute. “I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son of Breaking Bad has died,” Cranston wrote. He recalled meeting Mitte when he was just 14 and praised the enthusiasm and determination with which the young actor approached his role as Walter White Jr.

Cranston also spoke about Mitte's experience of living with cerebral palsy, saying he never allowed the condition to become an excuse for anything. He remembered how Mitte handled the demanding filming schedule with determination, sometimes taking his on-screen parents' advice and sometimes choosing to learn lessons for himself. “He was one of the stars of a hit TV show—but still a kid,” Cranston wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor went on to describe watching Mitte mature into a fine actor and a passionate advocate for performers with disabilities. His tribute also conveyed the pain of losing someone he had watched grow up and whose future held so much promise.

Cranston revealed that the two had been exchanging messages just weeks earlier, trying to arrange a lunch. Reflecting on their unfinished plans, he wrote: “I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future... but I do know that I loved him.”