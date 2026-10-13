‘It’s a Medical Miracle’, directed by debutant Syamin Gireesh and starring Sharafudheen and Sangeeth Prathap, is set to make its OTT debut on October 15. The film, which hit theatres on September 18, will stream on Manorama Max. The movie follows a young man who miraculously gets a new lease of life after being declared brain-dead. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that he can hear conversations taking place far away, leaving him privy to what people are saying even when they are nowhere near him.

Apart from Sangeeth Prathap and Sharafudheen, the film also features Akhila Bhargavan, Parvathy R Krishna, Kottayam Naseer, Anand Manmadan and Kiran Peethambaran in key roles. Nileen Sandra, known for her association with ‘Karikku’, has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Produced by Dr Paul Varghese and Sujit J Nair under the banners of Dr Paul’s Entertainment and Dream Big Films, the film also boasts a technical team that includes cinematographer Akhil Xaviour and editor Rakesh Cherumadam. Mujeeb Majeed has composed the music, while Nixon George is in charge of sound design. Ronex Xaviour has handled the makeup, and Arathi Gopal has designed the costumes.

Sangeeth Prathap, who rose to prominence with his supporting roles as Amal Davis in ‘Premalu’ and Joel in ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, has taken on the lead role in ‘It’s a Medical Miracle’.

He also shared screen space with Mohanlal in ‘Hridayapoorvam’. Sharafudheen, meanwhile, plays a friendly police officer in the film. With its unusual premise centred on a man who returns from the brink of death with an extraordinary ability, ‘It’s a Medical Miracle’ is definitely one of the most anticipated OTT releases of this week. Streaming on Manorama Max from October 15.