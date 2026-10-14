A song from ‘Anna,’ a film that was shelved before it reached the screen, is back in the spotlight after finding a place in ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ (BKU). But Arvind Swamy, long associated with the shelved Joshiy directorial, says he never agreed to act in the film and had not even heard its story.

Sung by K J Yesudas, 'Yavanakathayil Ninnu Vanna Idayakanyake' has struck a chord with younger listeners and found a place on their hit lists, bringing the long-abandoned project back into the spotlight.

Speaking on Truly Ram, a podcast hosted by Ramkumar, son of actor Sivaji Ganesan, Arvind Swamy said he had never heard the story of Anna and did not know who had approached the film’s crew in his name.

“I had never agreed to act in a film called Anna. There must have been some communication problem at the time. I do not know who contacted the film’s crew in my name. I never heard the story and have nothing to do with the film. I was new to the industry then, and I do not know who told them that I would act in Anna. Perhaps they assumed on their own that I would be part of it. I never acted in the film,” he said.

The actor said several people had asked him about Anna after the release of BKU. He, however, had no idea how the association between him and the shelved project had originated. The film has also resurfaced as a talking point on social media. Audio cassette covers featuring Arvind Swamy had circulated earlier, while AI generated videos depicting him in visuals for the song have recently gained traction online. The song was written by Shibu Chakravarthy and composed by Ouseppachan.

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Scripted by N Mohanan, Anna was planned as a Joshiy directorial featuring Arvind Swamy and Sridevi. The project was abandoned nearly three decades ago amid scheduling issues involving the lead actors and other technical hurdles.

The shelved film may now get a second lease of life. Producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam has acquired the production rights from Mohanan’s family and plans to remake it with a new cast and a screenplay adapted to contemporary tastes. The move comes amid claims that the original screenplay was lost or stolen.