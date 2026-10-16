Former actor Imran Khan is reportedly preparing to challenge a notice issued by Mumbai’s Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28, in the High Court. The actor recently made headlines after photographs of him smiling while being detained during a protest at August Kranti Maidan went viral on social media. The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While the recent headlines have put Imran back in the spotlight, the actor first won hearts with his debut film, 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. Once hailed as Bollywood’s next chocolate-boy sensation, he went on to star in a handful of popular films before stepping away from the big screen. Though he has largely stayed away from acting, he has continued to maintain ties with both India and the US, where he holds an overseas card. As Imran finds himself back in the news, here’s a look at some of the films that made him a favourite among audiences.

‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ (2008)

Imran made a charming debut as Jai Singh Rathore, a mild-mannered young man who shares a close friendship with Aditi, played by Genelia D’Souza. The two insist they are just friends, only to discover their feelings for each other when they begin dating other people. With its youthful romance, memorable music and relatable characters, the film became a cult favourite and remains one of Imran’s most loved performances.

‘Delhi Belly’ (2011)

After playing the charming romantic lead in a string of films, Imran switched gears with Delhi Belly. He played Tashi, a journalist whose life takes a chaotic turn when a courier mix-up pulls him and his roommates into the criminal underworld. Packed with dark humour, outrageous situations and unexpected twists, the film showcased a very different side of the actor and proved he could do more than just romance.

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‘I Hate Luv Storys’ (2010)

Imran teamed up with Sonam Kapoor for the first time in this romantic comedy, playing Jay, a commitment-phobic assistant director who has little time for mushy love stories. Naturally, things get complicated when he falls for a hopeless romantic. The lead pair’s chemistry, Vishal-Shekhar’s catchy soundtrack and the film’s stylish costumes added to its appeal, while Imran once again proved his knack for playing the charming, slightly reluctant lover.

‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ (2012)

Starring opposite Kareena Kapoor, Imran played Rahul Kapoor, a young architect whose carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn after a drunken night in Las Vegas leads to an accidental marriage. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film may look like a breezy romantic comedy, but it explores parental expectations, loneliness and self-discovery beneath the humour. Its unconventional take on love and relationships also set it apart from the usual Bollywood romance, making it one of Imran’s more interesting performances.